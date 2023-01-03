IAN Group invests Rs 85 crore in 52 startups in 2022￼

Indian seed and early-stage investment platform IAN Group invested over Rs 85 crore in more than 52 companies across fintech, B2B SaaS, D2C, cleantech amongst others. All of these businesses are solving real issues, thus they either directly serve customers or have an impact.

In 2022, IAN invested Rs 17 crore in 11 women-led start-ups and Rs 26 crore in 13 companies from tier two and tier three cities, moving forward with its vision of enhancing the startup ecosystem and assisting entrepreneurs to establish high-growth, valuable companies.

Besides investments, IAN also made profitable exits from 13 high value companies. IAN offered cash exits of almost four times the amount invested in these companies, that totaled Rs 28 crore while investors continued to hold shares worth Rs 180 crore.

Further, IAN’s portfolio companies raised a a combined Rs 1260 crore in capital.

So far, the IAN platform has helped create over 90,000 jobs, the submission of more than 160 patents, and the reduction of over 40,000 MT of carbon emissions.

Speaking on IAN’s performance in 2022, Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder, IAN, said, “Startups and startup investing have established themselves in the HNI portfolio. Despite the geo political scenario, mass layoffs etc., IAN has proved to be, once again, a high traction platform enabling investments, exiting, and helping companies with their next rounds. We are now confident that the coming year will be all the more promising. With the growth curve IAN has had, it will soon achieve its vision of supporting 500 startups, investing INR 5000 crores and creating 500,000 jobs by 2030.”

IAN is currently valued at $9 billion. It has three unicorns and five soonicorns in its portfolio.

IAN Fund 1, the maiden VC fund of the company, included companies like Phool.co, Dhruva Space, WebEngage, Wow! Momo, Propelld and others. In 2022, it launched IAN Alpha Fund with a corpus of Rs 1000 crore to invest in cleantech, healthtech, agritech, edtech, fintech and emerging sectors like industry 4.0, web 3 and robotics.