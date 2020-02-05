IAMAI’s 2020 India Digital Summit to bring leaders from Amazon, Paytm, and many more together

Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, will be in conversation with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister. (Image: IAMAI)

IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India) is holding its flagship annual summit — the India Digital Summit 2020 — during 5-6 February 2020 at The Lalit, New Delhi. Currently in its 14th year, the summit will have panel discussions from some of the most prominent faces in the country in fields ranging from technology, e-commerce to advertising. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, will be in conversation with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister and the Chief Guest for the event, on 6 February. Over 50 panel discussions on policies, advertising, digital commerce, start-ups ecosystem, emerging tech, eSports and other digital trends will also be held.

Other discussions include Sunil Jain, Managing Editor, Financial Express, who will be in conversation with Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Chairman, Info Edge on 6 February.

For the 2020 edition of the event, sessions from 200 plus speakers are slated including that by Amit Agarwal, Sr Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm. These speakers will share unique insights from their domain knowledge and expertise. Over 350 brands and more than 750 companies are also going to participate and they will impart insider knowledge on marketing intelligence and competitive benchmarking.

IAMAI is a not-for-profit industry body and it is registered under the Societies Act, 1896. The company aims to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. IAMAI also acts as a unified voice of the businesses it represents and represents them to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders.

The event will be live-streamed on 6 February. For complete details of the agenda, please visit IAMAI’s official website.