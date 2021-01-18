IAMAI India Digital Summit: Watch IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speak on ‘digital’ Atmanirbhar Bharat

Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant, Member of Parliament Jayant Sinha, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela, Sequoia Capital Managing Director Rajan Anandan, Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan and more will be speaking at the India Digital Summit 2021.

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is hosting its flagship two-day annual summit — the India Digital Summit 2021 — virtually on January 19-20 with Atmanirbhar Bharat — Start of a New Decade as its central theme. The summit will have panel discussions around investment, advertising, policies, business, e-commerce, startups, online sports and more involving some of the country’s most prominent faces in the internet and mobile ecosystem. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, will have a conversation with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics, IT, Law & Justice and also the Chief Guest for the event in its inaugural address at 10 am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Anant Goenka will also be engaged in a fireside chat with Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, at 1.40 pm on the same day.

Over 150 speakers across more than 50 sessions would also be speaking at the two-day event that will run across six tracks – Building National Digital Infrastructure, Marketing for the Masses, and Innovative Digital Services Beyond 100 million Paid Customers on Day 1 and Digitally Recharging Small & Medium Businesses, Digital Policies from Global Perspective but Indian Reality, and Nurturing Indian Startups on Day 2. Over 5,000 delegates, who are mostly senior executives of the digital industry, startup founders and the youth who have benefitted immensely from Digital India, are likely to be part of the summit for the two days.

The event will also simultaneously host Startup Innovation Showcase at 11.30 am on the first day and a closed-door meet between startups and investors at 11.30 am on the second day. Other notable names speaking at the India Digital Summit 2021 are Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant, Member of Parliament Jayant Sinha, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela, Sequoia Capital Managing Director Rajan Anandan, Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan and more.