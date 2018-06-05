​​​
‘I would love to visit Bali again’: Suraj Nambiar, Managing Partner and Media Head, Tonic Worldwide

By: | Published: June 5, 2018 12:55 AM
* On my bookshelf…

On my Kindle currently I have Extreme Ownership, a book by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, former US Navy SEALs. A must read to understand leadership.

* A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…
I never get tired of watching A Few Good Men, Primal Fear, Babel and Fight Club. I love the TV series Mad Men and Criminal Minds.

* If not in this profession, I would have been…
A chef for sure. Cooking, like advertising, allows you to showcase creativity.

* My wanderlust…
I would love to visit Bali again. If you love art, Bali is a great experience and I will surely visit
Bhutan soon.

* Indulgence is…
Corner House’s Death By Chocolate is something I try to stay away from but never succeed.

— As told to Shinmin Bali

