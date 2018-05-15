‘I hate the word ‘hate’’: Mia Lundström, Creative Director — Life at Home, IKEA

Mia Lundström, Creative Director — Life at Home, IKEA.

The Job

I love the freedom and the people at IKEA. I hate the word ‘hate’.

The Weekdays

My day begins with a good coffee and a fruit. My work begins in the car, on the way to office.

I love constructive, energetic meetings and workshops where there is an exchange of creative thoughts and ideas. What I do not enjoy much are information-heavy meetings that show PowerPoint presentations with Word documents pasted in.

The Weekend

Weekends are made up of long breakfast or brunch sessions, followed by some exercise and swimming. The weekend finally ends with some interesting conversations over dinner with good wine and friends.

The Toys

I cannot do without my iPhone and a daily dose of Netflix, which helps me unwind after a hard day’s work.

The Logos

Moscot Glasses and Mossa Clothes in Sweden. Among brands here in India, I love the clothes and accessories from Shades of India — it presents quite an interesting interplay of colours, forms, materials and textures.

— As told to Ananya Saha