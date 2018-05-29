I hate politics at work at all levels and I have zero tolerance in my leadership space for it.

Alok Dubey

CEO — Lifestyle Brands Division, Arvind Lifestyle Brands

The Job

The fashion business is characterised by high variability. Successful fashion brands impart a unique and distinctive viewpoint which is rooted in a strong belief, culture or a key insight. I love this job as it blends strategic and creative thinking with hardcore business acumen and operational excellence; and poses constant challenges which keep one on their toes all the time. The outcome of being able to passionately create ‘power brands’ is the joy that we all work for. I love travel and this job takes me to new places all the time.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser and begin my work with a fitness routine which primarily includes a brisk walk and yoga followed by a walk with my pet. My work day begins early at home with the previous day’s retail update review which then continues through a maze of reviews, planning, meetings and at times, market working.

The Weekend

Weekends mean time devoted to fitness, brunch/family time and evening store visits — interacting with retail store staff and customers, and visiting competitor stores.

The Toys

These days, it is Netflix, iPhone X and Airpods.

The Logos

For shoes, I prefer Nike, Johnston & Murphy and Onitsuka Tiger; and Audi Q3 when it comes to cars.

— As told to Ananya Saha