I expect industry to end with double-digit negative in FY2020: N Raja, deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

By Pritish Raj

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which follows the lean inventory management practice, is not looking for a GST cut for the demand to revive. Deputy managing director N Raja, in an interaction with FE’s Pritish Raj, says while there could be some pick-up in demand during the festive season, it will not be enough for the industry’s sales figure to get into positive. Excerpts:

The festive season has already started, but there are no green shoots seen yet. What is your expectations in terms of demand given that retails have not been picking up?

I don’t expect big things to happen this festive season, but there could be slight improvement. Interaction with dealers suggests people have started coming to buy in Kerala and some other states and pre-Onam bookings are also happening. Also because last year’s base was low, there could be some pick-up. From a benchmark of (–) 30%, even going to a 20% drop is an improvement.

If the demand doesn’t revive this season, what, according to you, will FY20 sales figure look like?

While I believe the worst should be over, this means that we should see slowing down of volume losses. For the fiscal, I expect the industry to end with a double-digit negative, may be on a higher-side double digit.

At this juncture, how important is the GST cut on vehicles, as demanded by the industry for long?

I don’t think the government can go to that extent of cutting the GST. What we request is to support us from additional revenue streams and not the core revenue, like removal of the 1% TDS and postponement of registration fees by states. Some states have increased the registration fee four times, which can be halted temporarily. If a GST cut is not viable, which I understand, the government should at least clarify its stand. Speculations of a GST cut further distract customers.

Many industry leaders have been demanding a temporary GST cut, for three to six months, to clear inventory. Will that help?

This will lead to many fence sitter customers buying immediately, but once the tax is raised again, we will have exit pangs, which according to me is not viable. And the GST Council doesn’t decide such matters in one meeting as these are substantially important decisions.

How effective do you think was the finance minister’s announcement made last month to revive demand?

They are clarities which came at the right time. If say 100 people were waiting, post announcement, 10-15 will start negotiating and think of purchasing. The announcement will certainly boost sentiment.

How is Toyota dealing with such tough times. How are you managing your inventory and dealers?

For us, dealer profitability is the most important. You wouldn’t have heard about Toyota dealers shutting shop because we as a principle keep a very lean inventory and monitor twice a month. Our 2018 stock is all out. We are in close touch with financers to support dealers while other cost-reduction efforts are also on. We have the highest percentage of customer retention.

Many companies have cut down on their capex and halted expansion plans due to the slowdown. Is there a need for Toyota too to go slow on investments and network expansion?

During the last two years, our expansion was more on workshops and not much on showroom.