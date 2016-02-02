I enjoy dealing with challenges: Harkirat Singh

1. The Job

I love my job because it keeps me motivated and driven. It is a great mix of unleashing creativity on the one hand while constantly improving profitability on the other. More than anything else, I love having to deal with different challenges and planning out strategies, tactics and solutions accordingly.

2. The Weekdays

I like unrushed mornings, so I start my day by 5.30am. I look forward to my morning workout, as it helps keep me calm and energised throughout the day. The first half of the day is spent in planning ahead and brainstorming with different departments and the second sees me in meetings with internal and external stakeholders, either in a personal capacity or through conference calls. I spend, on an average, at least five to six hours in the office, but from time to time I do work from home as well.

3. The Weekend

While I relax and unwind on the weekends, I also like to plan for the week ahead. An average weekend sees me wake up early and start my day with yoga, followed by a leisurely brunch with the family. I then spend the afternoon playing cricket or golf with my sons, and the evenings are kept aside to catch up on reading and meeting friends. I am an outdoorsy person and spontaneous trips near Delhi for trekking and hiking help keep me rejuvenated.

4. The Toys

I am not too much into gadgets, but my iPad is essential for checking e-mails and accessing documents. I also have an iPhone which helps me stay connected with business contacts and friends. For leisure, I also download my favorite music and sports updates on my tablet.

5. The Logos

I like Hugo Boss and Polo Ralph Lauren for their precision in styling. I wear Woods shoes when dressed formally and for my outdoor adventures, I wear Woodland. As for cars, a Bentley is my first choice.