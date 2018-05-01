‘I dream of a horseback safari in Botswana’: Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CCO, Soho Square

My love for wildlife was born in the Serengeti.

On my bookshelf…

Here’s Looking at Euclid: A Surprising Excursion through the Astonishing World of Math. Believe it or not, I have a master’s degree in mathematics. I am revisiting the subject after a long spell through this entertaining book. Don’t miss the pun in the title.

My inspiration is…

Baba Ramdev has broken every rule we were taught in business school, and succeeded — and how! I learnt yoga by watching him on TV. I don’t know if one can learn his business principles quite as easily.

A famous quote I swear by…

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.” — Rabindranath Tagore

My wanderlust…

I dream of a horseback safari in Botswana, following wild animals through the Okavango Delta. My love for horses was awakened by ‘The Horse and His Boy’ from The Chronicles of Narnia and by riding in Arusha, Tanzania, in my school days. My love for wildlife was born in the Serengeti.

Indulgence is…

Bacon-wrapped prawns. It’s the food-porn version of Inception, a dream within a dream.

— As told to Shinmin Bali