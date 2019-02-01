I dislike unethical methods some resorts to combat competition: Nikhil Mohan of Blackberrys

Nikhil Mohan, Founder & Director, Blackberrys

The Job

What I love most about my job and industry is that things are always changing — there is always something to explore and learn. The diversity of the work that we do ensures that no day is like any other, which makes you feel good when the day is done! The ever-changing environment gives me an impetus to capitalise my energy to learn and try new things, and follow my passion.

What I dislike are the unethical methods that players in the industry resort to sometimes to combat the increasing competition and change.

The Weekdays

I start my day with meditation, followed by habitual newspaper reading over a steaming cup of tea. Quality ‘me time’ always helps set the tone for the day. Downtime in the middle of the day helps me recharge further. A typical work day for me starts at around 8 am. The work set-up is quite dynamic; hence, a major chunk of my time is centred on planning, exchanging ideas, co-creation and correction. However, while I love meeting people, unplanned meetings and calls do disrupt the schedule.

The Weekend

I love reading non-fiction books on the weekend. Currently, I am reading Meditation and Life by Swami Chinmayananda and The Decision Book by Mikael Krogerus. I listen to all types of music. Music calms me.

The Toys

I am not a gadget freak, but an app fan. I try using the editor’s choice app for all my work. My day is incomplete without my MacBook Air.

The Logos

I love dressing up. I love the North American yoga-inspired Lululemon brand. I have been wearing the brand for years and simply adore it.

— As told to Sapna Nair