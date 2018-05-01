‘I am very particular about my time’: Javier Sotomayor, MD, Cinépolis India

Javier Sotomayor, MD, Cinépolis India.

The Job

I love that my job brings learning, challenges and opportunities every day. The other aspect that I love is to be surrounded by young and dynamic individuals, who are passionate about their work. My young team energises me to build the brand further. However, I hate postponement and non-commitment; I do not like when something is being unnecessarily delayed. The other thing that I do not like is being unorganised.

The Weekdays

My weekday begins with a morning run or going to the gym. This keeps me energised and active throughout the day. My work includes a lot of travel, hence I like to organise my calendar by the minute as I am very particular about my time. I am, by nature, a very planned and disciplined person. Whenever I am travelling, I usually try to go to new sites or meet important stakeholders. I also pay a visit to our cinemas to talk to the crew for their feedback.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about spending time with my family and friends. I love the summertime in Delhi; though the weather gets really hot, having a relaxing day with family and spending time at the pool is something that I enjoy. Whenever I am at home over the weekend, I love playing games or watching a movie with my family.

The other idea that excites me is to either host or attend couple reunions at home with friends and barbeques or dinner over drinks. Another hobby and interest area for me is playing football; it is something that you would see me doing over weekends.

The Toys

My space grey Apple MacBook.

The Logos

I like original brands, from any country — the ones that usually are not that popular.

— As told to Ananya Saha