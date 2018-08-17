I am not a foodie; yet, I love all Indian food: Kartik Iyer, CEO, Happy Mcgarrybowen

Kartik Iyer, CEO, Happy Mcgarrybowen.

Q1. On my bookshelf…

Sapiens is the current book am reading. Love it! I have a lot of books on my bookshelf that I have bought and I am yet to read. I guess I am a long way from Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler.

Q2. If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Performance artist for sure. Actor, comedian, puppet, anything.

Q3. A famous quote I swear by

‘What goes around comes around — karma, baby’.

Q4. My wanderlust…

One answer is just not possible. I have to pick at least two. Cuba and Japan.

Q5. Indulgence is…

I am not a foodie. Yet, I love all Indian food, especially South Indian items like idli, dosa and vada. Not to mention the globally respected gourmet discovery — curd rice.

— As told to Shinmin Bali