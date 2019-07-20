Hyundai’s EV Kona gets 120 bookings in 10 days

Our overall goal is to offer an SUV with long range and high performance with fun to drive quotient to our Indian customers,” he added.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday said that it has received an electrifying response to India’s first fully electric long range green SUV ‘Kona’ with 120 confirmed customer bookings post its India launch on July 9, 2019.

Commenting on the Kona electric bookings, Vikas Jain, national sales head, Hyundai Motor India, said: “We have received an overwhelming response to India’s first long range green SUV – Kona with 120 confirmed bookings in just 10 days of its launch expressing the Indian customers’ acceptance to high end future technologies offered by Hyundai. The digital enquires and footfall at our dealerships have increased as the customers are excited to experience electric cars. The change of perception and adaptability is clearly visible as there is huge interest and request for test drives.”

Hyundai Kona Electric is a truly global SUV with 15,000 customers worldwide. Launched on July 9, 2019 in India, Kona Electric is also present in key markets of Canada, the US, Europe, Russia, Korea and Australia.