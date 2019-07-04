Hyundai unveils new engine technology to cut emissions, up performance

The technology cuts emissions by 12%, said a press release issued by the company’s Indian arm Hyundai Motor India here.

With an eye on potential markets like India, Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday announced the world’s first continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) engine technology to feature in future Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

CVVD optimises both engine performance and fuel efficiency while also being eco-friendly. The valve control technology regulates the duration of valve opening and closing according to driving conditions, enhancing performance by 4% and improving fuel efficiency by 5%. Furthermore, the technology cuts emissions by 12%, said a press release issued by the company’s Indian arm Hyundai Motor India here.

Until now, an internal combustion engine’s performance and efficiency have been governed by variable valve control technology that adjusts the timing of valve opening and closing and depth of the valve’s opening, with engine power produced through the fuel intake-compression-expansion-exhaustion cycle.

Typical variable valve control technologies manage the timing of the valve’s opening and closing (as in continuously variable valve timing – CVVT) or control the volume of air admitted by adjusting the depth of the opening (continuously variable valve lift – CVVL). Previous variable valve control technologies could not regulate valve duration, as the valve’s closing timing was subordinate to opening timing and could not respond to diverse driving situations. CVVD takes the technology in a new direction by adjusting how long a valve is open.

When the vehicle is maintaining a constant speed and requires low engine output, CVVD opens the intake valve from the middle to end of the compression stroke. This helps to improve fuel efficiency by reducing the resistance caused by compression.

“The development of the CVVD technology is a good example how Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening our powertrain technology,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of research and development division at Hyundai Motor group. “We will continue our innovation efforts to bring forth paradigm shifts and ensure sustainability of our business model,” he added.

Unveiled alongside the new CVVD technology is the new Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi Engine, a V4 gasoline turbo unit with 180 horsepower and 27.0 kgm of torque. The new powertrain is the first to utilise the Group’s new CVVD technology and also features low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation (LP EGR) to further optimise fuel efficiency.