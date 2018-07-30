Hyundai to train unskilled manpower, signs MoU with Automotive Skills Development Council

Hyundai to train unskilled manpower

Hyundai Motor India has signed an MoU with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to “conduct training and create jobs for unskilled manpower above 18 years of age and having qualification of 8th grade and above.” Under this MoU, the training programme will be conducted at six Hyundai dealerships associated with Hyundai’s Technical Training Academy (HTTA) across India. After successful completion, students will be offered an opportunity to work in Hyundai workshops for after-sales jobs such as service support technician and washer. SJ Ha, director, Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This MoU with ASDC is a first-in-industry initiative by an auto manufacturer in India for after-sales operations. We are committed to the government’s Skill India, and work with ITIs and polytechnic institutes in every state where we absorb close to 99% students in different entities in the Hyundai India ecosystem.”