Hyundai Nexo fuel cell EV sales begin globally

Furthermore, Hyundai announced it has secured personnel and equipment to service Hyundai Nexo vehicles in all of its 22 service networks in Korea.

Hyundai Motor Company has begun the global sales of its Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle, starting from South Korea. Prior to retail sales commencing, the Hyundai Nexo had been met with considerable public interest, with a total of 1,061 vehicles being ordered throughout the pre-order period between March 19-26, 2018. “We are witnessing a historic day as fuel cell technology is being commercialised in large quantities. With this positive beginning, we will continue our efforts in overseas markets to support fostering the newly developing fuel cell vehicle market,” said Byung Kwon Rhim, executive vice-president of Hyundai Motor Company in charge of Global Operations Division. To start with, Hyundai delivered the vehicles to both local governments of the city of Ulsan and Gwangju in Korea. Hyundai Motor also introduced new measures to encourage the further spread of fuel cell electric vehicles, such as a 10-year, 160,000km warranty for fuel cell components to reassure customers of the durability and reliability of fuel cell electric vehicles sold in Korea. Furthermore, Hyundai announced it has secured personnel and equipment to service Hyundai Nexo vehicles in all of its 22 service networks in Korea.

Apart from the Nexo, the company has been focusing in ‘cleaner’ vehicles, including the Ioniq, the world’s first model with three electrified powertrains in a single body type. The company had, in February, displayed the Nexo at the India Korea Summit in New Delhi and had showed the vehicle to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company’s Indian arm, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, however, hasn’t made it public whether it will bring the Nexo to India or not.