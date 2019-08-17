Hyundai Motors to showcase electrified prototype displaying this concept

‘Style Set Free’ is Hyundai’s in-car experience strategy for future EVs

Hyundai Motor Company will provide a glimpse into the future of mobility at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show (the IAA, or Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung)—the world’s largest motor show that takes place from September 10-22. The company will showcase its full electric design concept envisioning its future EV design direction. The brand will also give a public world premiere to the all-new i10 and Hyundai Motorsport will unveil its first ever electric racing car.

“The cars of tomorrow will become individualised living spaces. At this year’s IAA, Hyundai will illustrate its personalised in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles under the banner Style Set Free. Hyundai envisions that future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes to better reflect their lifestyles. The company envisions that cars’ interiors will be more customisable also during its lifecycle,” Hyundai Motor Company said in a statement.

Hyundai presented the first steps of Style Set Free earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas, and then at Milan Design Week. At the 2019 IAA, the brand will reveal the next stage of its future mobility vision by revealing its full electric concept car, which will demonstrate how Hyundai is rethinking mobility.

“With the first full electrified concept integrating Style Set Free, as well as our first ever electrified race car, we are proud that Hyundai is once again showing a glimpse into the future of driving, while other manufacturers are still talking about it,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president, Marketing & Product, Hyundai Motor Europe. “We are also excited to present the all-new i10.”

The all-new i10

The all-new i10 will receive its public world premiere at the 2019 IAA. “It features a new-look dynamic design, which shows a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines,” the company added. “It also features a host of connectivity upgrades, including Connected Car and Blue Link, making it a leader in its class, as well as one of the most full-featured safety packages in the segment.”