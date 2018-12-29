Hyundai Motor reveals world’s first smart fingerprint technology to vehicles – All you need to know

Hyundai also addressed the security issues on the smart fingerprint technology.

This week, Hyundai Motor Company announced the world’s first smart fingerprint technology that allows drivers to not only unlock doors, but also start the vehicle. Hyundai plans to implement the technology initially in the Santa Fe SUV model that is to be released in select global markets in the first quarter of 2019.

To unlock the vehicle, the driver need to place a finger on the sensor located on the door handle. The encrypted fingerprint information will be identified and delivered to the fingerprint controller inside the vehicle. The driver can also easily start the vehicle by touching the ignition that is also equipped with a fingerprint scanning sensor.

The technology provides a customised driving environment. Matching information of driver preference with fingerprint data, the vehicle automatically adjusts seating positions, connected car features, and side-view mirror angles according to the driver.

“In the future, Hyundai plans to further expand the application of the technology to allow the adjustment of temperature, steering wheel position, and many other features that will be tailored to driver’s preferences,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of Research & Development Division of the Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul. “This will ultimately offer quality driving experience to each and every Hyundai customer.”

Hyundai also addressed the security issues on the smart fingerprint technology. With capacitance recognition, which detects differentials in the electricity level in various parts of the fingertip, the fingerprint technology efficiently prevents forgeries and faked fingerprints. The technology’s chance of mis-recognising other person’s fingerprint as the driver’s is only one in 50,000, making it five times more effective than conventional vehicle keys, including smart keys. Moreover, through real-time learning of fingerprints supported by ‘dynamic update’ system, the fingerprint system can continually improve its success rate.

Hyundai will apply the fingerprint technology in select markets and gradually expand to the other markets. The company also plans to continue to implement other customisable technologies to vehicle lineup, to strengthen technological leadership in the future mobility market.