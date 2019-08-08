Hyundai Motor India unveils Grand i10 Nios, open bookings

The overall design theme of Grand i10 Nios is focussed to create an advanced hatchback with cues from Indian architecture.

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the first glimpse and announced the name of its new hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. The overall design theme of Grand i10 Nios is focussed to create an advanced hatchback with cues from Indian architecture. The name ‘Nios’ means ‘more’ and depicts the persona of the athletic millennial offering more value, more features, more space and more excitement.

The bookings for the new Grand I10 Nios opened on Wednesday and a customer can book it with `11,000 at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms, said a press release here. The car will be officially launched on August 20.

SS Kim, MD & CEO – Hyundai Motor India, said, “We have created benchmarks in Indian automobile industry by introducing cutting-edge technologies and best-in-segment class products for the past 21 years. We are glad to present the all-new 3rd generation Grand i10 Nios, that blends the intrinsic and intuitive beauty of the car with unique design sense constantly changing and fulfilling our customers’ expectations.”

The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd generation of the ‘i10’ brand and will co-exist with the existing Grand i10, which will further expand Hyundai India’s portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from urban, semi-urban and rural markets, he said. The compact yet spacious interiors with the upper C pad appearing to be floating on the lower C Pad, and the door trim character line flowing into the C pad, gives a wider and spacious interior feel, the release added.