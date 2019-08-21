Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios priced up to Rs 7.99 lakh

The Nios retains the 1.2-litre diesel engine of the existing Grand i10 with a peak power of 75 ps and torque of 19.4 Kgm. (Image: Reuters)

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched its new compact hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios, priced between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh. The vehicle is the next generation upgrade of its existing model Grand i10 with more powerful engine and design changes. The car is offered in 10 variants — seven in petrol and three in diesel power trims and will coexist with the Grand i10. Since 2013, the South Korean manufacturer has sold more than 7.51 lakh Grand i10s in India and contributes to about 20% of the company’s total sales. This will be the third launch of the company this year after the compact SUV Venue and electric SUV Kona.

The Grand i10 Nios petrol is compliant with BS-VI emission norms and will compete with Maruti Swift, Tata Tiago, Maruti Ignis and Volkswagen Polo, among others. The diesel engine would be made compliant in April next year.

Read| Sales slump: Maruti offers a free five-year warranty

SS Kim, managing director & chief executive, Hyundai Motor India, said there was also enough demand for the existing Grand i10, especially in tier-II and tier-III towns, so the company would not discontinue it. “In a few months, we will also launch a CNG-powered variant of the Grand i10 NIOS,” Kim said, adding the diesel-engine variant of second generation i10 will be discontinued in due course.

In the April-June quarter, the compact hatchback segment made up 48% of the total vehicles sold in India. Hyundai’s product portfolio in the hatchback segment now comprises Santro, Grand i10, Nios and Elite i20.

The Nios retains the 1.2-litre diesel engine of the existing Grand i10 with a peak power of 75 ps and torque of 19.4 Kgm. It has an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 20.7 kmpl for the petrol version, 20.5 kmpl for the petrol automatic and 26.2 kpl for both the manual and AMT transmissions in the diesel version.