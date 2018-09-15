Hyundai launches anniversary edition of the Verna sedan

The interiors have an all-black upholstery with contrast blue stitching.

On Friday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched the Next Gen Verna Anniversary Edition. The model will be limited to 1,000 units, will be available in a single trim, the SX(O), in manual and automatic transmissions and petrol and diesel variants, and will be available in two colours—white and marina blue.

Changes are merely ornamental—front and rear skid plates, black ORVM, shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, wireless phone charging, and an anniversary edition emblem engraving.

The interiors have an all-black upholstery with contrast blue stitching. The petrol manual is priced Rs 11.69 lakh, petrol automatic is priced Rs 12.83 lakh and diesel manual will cost you Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hyundai has sold 52,482 units of the Next Gen Verna since its launch a year ago in the domestic market and 27,126 units have been exported.