Hyundai India’s director for marketing and sales resigns

Rakesh Srivastava, Former Director, Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said that its director for marketing and sales Rakesh Srivastava has resigned to pursue interests outside the organisation.

Though the exact details of his joining a new organisation are not known, sources pointed out that he may join BMW India to head the latter’s operations. Srivastava could not be reached for comments. When contacted, a BMW India spokesperson denied any such move and declined to talk any further.

It assumes significance at a time when Hyundai India announced its expansion plans and new products launch, including a small compact car (likely the Santro) replacing the Eon at the entry level during the festive season, as well a compact SUV and an EV in 2019. Srivastava, who joined the firm as vice-president in 2012 and served for six years, has played a key role in the company’s growth during the period.