Hyundai India to drive in ‘Venue’ to take on Brezza and Nexon

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 5:46 AM

According to market sources, the compact SUV segment is the fastest growing segment among PVs and is growing ahead of other segments in India.

Hyundai India, Hyundai Motor India, Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, M&M XUV300Hyundai India expect to launch Venue in mid of May 2019.

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced the name of its all-new connected SUV as Venue. Venue, which was earlier codenamed as QXi, is the latest entrant in the Indian compact SUV segment to take on the likes of market leader Maruti’s Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford’s EcoSport, M&M’s XUV300.

Hyundai India expect to launch Venue in mid of May 2019. Though the company did not disclose the price of Venue, the compact SUV is expected to be priced at the same price or little over that of Brezza — in the range between Rs 7.6 lakh to little over Rs 10 lakh depending on variants.

Also read| Vijay Mallya’s shares fetch over Rs 1,000 crore to govt; ED sells shares in this company

According to market sources, the compact SUV segment is the fastest growing segment among PVs and is growing ahead of other segments in India. Its growth is pegged between 25% to 30% with a market potential of 30,000 to 35,000 units a month and with an annual potential of over 4 lakh units. Maruti’s Brezza is averaging a monthly sale of around 14,500 to 15,000 units.

The new sub-4 metre SUV name references a place where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. The Venue symbolises a third space which is trendy, unique, stylish and perfect for Hyundai’s newest connected SUV. Venue will create quality time and ease of life in the third life space of customers by always being connected while they are on the go, the company said in a statement here. Hyundai India expects to position Venue above i20 Active and under Creta, said market sources.

As seen from its latest teaser, the upcoming sub-compact SUV will have a boxy shape like that of Creta with the presence of a sun-roof. It may be noted Hyundai India had showcased Carlino concept at the 2016 Auto Show.
Venue expect to come with host of new features. The connected sports utility vehicle is targeted at new millennials and urban entrepreneurs, the company said further. Venue will have strong family design cues that bear a strong resemblance to its Creta SUV, in a scaled-down version. The design philosophy is exemplified by new headlamps, indicators and the cascading grille. The Venue is likely to get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and may also come in 1.2 litre and 1.4 litre petrol/diesel engines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Hyundai India to drive in ‘Venue’ to take on Brezza and Nexon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition