Hyundai India gets new head: Seob Kim to replace YK Koo

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 5:36 AM

Korean chaebol Hyundai Motor Corporation has announced changes at the helm of Indian affairs. Indian operations current managing director and CEO, YK Koo will be replaced by Seon Seob Kim, currently the senior vice-president and head of business operations strategy division of global operations, “with immediate effect,” a company statement said. Known for his strategy to make Hyundai India as a premium vehicles producer, YK Koo will be moving to the company’s headquarters in Korea. When contacted Hyundai India’s spokesperson confirmed the developments, however, declined to comment further. Hyundai Motor Corporation in its global statement on Friday said that it has made leadership changes at key overseas operations, including India, to strengthen the organisational agility to adapt to a rapidly-changing business environment.

As part of this executive vice president Seung Jin Kim, head of global future strategy TFT, has been appointed to head of Hyundai Motor global operation division. In his new role, Kim will oversee Hyundai Motor’s sales outside of Korea. Senior vice president Seon Seob Kim, head of business operations strategy division, will become head of Hyundai Motor India headquarters, the statement added. The appointment/s will be effective December 1, 2018. It may be recalled that YK Koo took over as managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India in November 2015 and was instrumental in bringing back the company’s popular hatchback ‘Santro’.

