Hyundai felicitates skill champions in countrywide event

Hyundai felicitates skill champions (Reuters)

Last week, Hyundai Motor India Ltd conducted its 10th Hyundai Technician National Skill Olympics. The inter-dealership competition identifies skill and honours the best talents amongst dealer technicians nationwide. Hyundai conducts a series of training programmes to systematically upgrade and refresh the skills of technicians and familiarise them with the latest technological developments.

The participants were tested for their ability to spot technical simulated problems in cars and components to resolve them and meet international standards. The contest also consisted of multiple rounds of practical and written tests. The Skill Olympics evaluated a technician’s adaptability to the concept of digital service, or workshop automation. And, in a bid to contribute towards the environment, this edition of Skill Olympics was digital—it was paperless from written assessment to practical evaluation and mobile apps were used instead.

Hyundai said that, this year, over 1,300 service workshops and more than 5,500 technicians participated, and 18 zonal champions qualified for the finals in Chennai. Pradip Kumar Saha from Mukesh Hyundai (Kolkata) was the winner and took home Rs 1 lakh. M Shadhesh Kumar (Kun Hyundai, Chennai) got Rs 50,000 and Tarak Das (Mukesh Hyundai, Kolkata) won Rs 30,000. The three runner-ups—Ram Padarth (Samara Hyundai, Delhi), Munnawar Baig (Kun United Hyundai, Hyderabad) and Sanchith Kumar GS (Trident Hyundai, Bangalore)—won Rs 10,000 each for showcasing their technical strengths.

Hyundai said it will now refine the skills of these six winners over a year and the top two technicians will represent the company in World Skill Olympics in 2019 in South Korea.