Hyper localisation, high personalisation to drive customer engagement in digital era: Airtel Report

March 8, 2021 4:49 PM

The report identifies five pillars for redefining customer engagement journeys -- Intelligent Interactions, hyper personalisation, connected across channels, customer's choice of time, robust and secure connectivity.

The report underlines the need for reimagining customer journeys in an increasingly digitally connected world with multiple personal devices and channels.

Aspects like hyper localisation and hyper personalisation would drive customer engagement in an increasingly digitally-connected world, according to a report by Airtel.

Airtel Business, the enterprise unit of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday released its first Business Insights report under the aegis of its `Customer Advisory Board’, that has representation from leading companies from across industries.

“This requires businesses to create omni-channel engagement platforms that can deliver highly personalised and hyper-localised, contextual experiences to customers,” an Airtel release said.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Business said customers now are looking for online-first and omni-channel experiences, which requires brands to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and re-imagine customer engagement.

“At Airtel, we are already leveraging these insights to build solutions like Airtel IQ — a cloud communications platform that enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication,” Chitkara said.

The report identifies five pillars for redefining customer engagement journeys — Intelligent Interactions, hyper personalisation, connected across channels, customer’s choice of time, robust and secure connectivity.

In December, Airtel Business announced the launch of its Customer Advisory Board for deeply engaging customers in its product development journey.

The board meets at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market, Airtel said.

“The forum will also provide Airtel’s key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building,” the Airtel statement said.

