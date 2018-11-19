Hyderabad’s T Hub aims to provide best working space to startups

In the pipeline is T-Hub’s new programme with the Victorian government in partnership with Beanstalk AgTech and MedTech Actuator, acting as a gateway to a larger global market for Indian start-ups.

Hyderabad-based T-Hub, perhaps India’s best-known co-working space for start-ups, has grown leaps and bounds by creating an ecosystem involving start-ups, corporates, investors and academia, both from Hyderabad and across the globe. T-Hub was launched in November 2015 with the idea of helping technology-related start-ups by giving them a working space and access to mentorship, networking opportunities and workshops for a nominal fee.

“Formed with a mission to make Hyderabad one of the start-up cities of the world, this is a piece of the bigger mission to make Hyderabad one of the top global cities,’’ says Srinivas Kollipara, CEO, T-Hub. “We run India’s largest incubator with over 140 start-ups in the building and 58 growth-stage start-ups in the Lab32 Incubator cohort. We also have India’s largest corporate innovation division, executing programmes for companies such as Boeing, Facebook, HSBC, Otis—UTC Elevator Division, etc. where we match them with growth-stage start-ups that address specific areas where the corporation wants to innovate or become more efficient. We also run international market access programmes with start-ups from various countries,’’ he adds.

In the pipeline is T-Hub’s new programme with the Victorian government in partnership with Beanstalk AgTech and MedTech Actuator, acting as a gateway to a larger global market for Indian start-ups. This partnership will help agri-tech and health-tech start-ups to scale up in both the markets. Beanstalk and T-Hub are the successful recipients of a $150,000 Australia India Council grant as a recognition of the strong partnerships Victoria’s start-up sector has formed with India.

Another recent activity is the association with Communitech, a Canada-based public-private innovation hub through the ‘Global Bridge: Canada-India’ programme. Launched in July, the three-month programme aims to provide Canadian start-ups market access opportunities to grow their business in India. Says Kollipara, “Over the past three years, T-Hub has helped over 400 start-ups, including several international start-ups, to scale their business in India. This programme has been designed specifically for Canadian start-ups, to help them establish a firm foothold in the Indian market and we will be acting as their partners to support and guide them.’’ The cost of the programme, including a travel grant of $4000 for each of the start-ups, is covered by the Canadian Digital Media Network (CDMN). T-Hub will give the start-ups access to its national network, connecting them to potential clients for the discussion of pilots, proof of concepts and revenue streams.

In future, each of T-Hub’s divisions will work with more late-stage startups from India and the world, and help them to scale. The big idea for T-Hub is to become the best scaling engine in the country.