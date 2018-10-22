The upcoming R&D facility will help boost the Make for India initiative through local insights, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India.

In India’s tightly-packed smartphone market, which constitutes many of the leading global brands, Chinese handset major OPPO aims to register its presence strongly through its upcoming Hyderabad R&D centre, the company’s first such facility in India. The research centre aims to work towards providing deeper penetration into the behaviour of Indian customers, thereby assisting it build India-centric products, Tasleem Arif of OPPO India said. The upcoming R&D facility will help OPPO India to bring local innovation into the country, and also help boost the Make for India initiative through local insights, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India told Ashish Pandey of FE Online.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

How important is the upcoming R&D facility at Hyderabad for OPPO?

India is a vast and fast-growing country and one of our priority markets. We are focused towards offering experiences that are relevant and customized. To do that, we need to understand the market in depth and identify the needs of the Indian consumers. Hence, an R&D centre here will further help us gain knowledge and insights into our young consumers. We will strive to keep innovating technology to give our consumers the best and most advanced products.

Considering intense competition in India’s smartphone segment, what are OPPO’s plans to take on the existing market players?

We are focused towards leveraging technology to offer innovative products. We believe that with our innovations in Battery, Artificial Intelligence, Design we have been able to create a strong consumer affinity. This R&D Centre is another effort in that direction. It will help us bring local innovation into the country and help boost our presence further.

How does OPPO look at ‘Make in India’ mission?

Our mission is to let our extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology and art. The R&D Centre will help boost our Make for India initiative through local insights about Indian consumers and their demands. Apart from offerings we believe that this will also enable us to bring prosperity and sustainability in local communities.

Who are your target customers?

Our offerings are designed keeping in mind the youth of India. For youngsters, a smartphone is like an extension of their personality. Hence, at OPPO, we customize our offerings basis consumer feedback to offer a unique experience.

What level of competition does Jio phone offer to other mobile phone makers?

While we don’t comment on our competitors, but believe that everyone is doing their best to keep consumers happy and enabling the growth of smartphone industry.