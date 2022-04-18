Hybrid work: Oracle ME seeks to give employees a better deal

Events over the past two years have changed the game for the global workforce – people’s expectations for what they want and need from their employers have evolved. According to the most recent Oracle AI@Work study, 96% of the Indian workforce is not satisfied with their employers, and 94% believe their organisation should be doing more to listen to the needs of its workforce. While this has put increasing pressure on organisations, it’s difficult for HR and business leaders to design policies that can help employees thrive without truly understanding their needs .

Oracle ME aims to tackle this problem. It is a complete employee experience platform that helps organisations increase employee engagement and ensure employee success. A part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle ME enables HR and business leaders to streamline communications, increase productivity by guiding employees, and improve talent retention by developing a more supportive environment at work.

“Employees want to feel heard, empowered, and part of a culture they believe in. To meet these expectations, organisations need to design experiences that meet the unique needs of their talent – or risk losing them to competitors that do,” said Yvette Cameron, senior VP of global product strategy, Oracle Cloud HCM. Oracle ME provides contextual and guided experiences that strengthen workplace relationships and allow employees to provide continuous feedback to their managers.

“CHROs must enhance their HR policies in alignment with the future of work,” said Deepa Param Singhal, VP, HCM, Oracle Asia Pacific. “HR technology could be a huge enabler in driving this change. Oracle ME offers a comprehensive solution that serves as a pillar of support for ‘hybrid employees’ navigating through an unpredictable and evolving business environment. The upside is that all of these are integrated on a unified cloud platform, thus simplifying, and optimising the entire process,” she said.