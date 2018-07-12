Hybrid: Google’s push for ML/AI start-ups

Thirty Indian start-ups have benefitted from its Launchpad Accelerator programme, helping collectively raise over million and drive revenue increases of almost 500%.

Over the last three years, Google’s Launchpad has supported hundreds of start-ups from India. From short format start-up mentorship activities like Launchpad Start and Build to the 6-month global Launchpad Accelerator, Indian start-ups have experienced the best of Google’s mentor network, resources, methodologies and technology. Thirty Indian start-ups have benefitted from its Launchpad Accelerator programme, helping collectively raise over $70 million and drive revenue increases of almost 500%.

Based on the growing maturity of the Indian start-up ecosystem, last year the Mountain View, California-based firm launched an India-only pilot “Solve for India”, to identify start-ups that were focused on building solutions that serves India’s needs using latest technologies. It identified several start-ups from this roadshow and hosted a “Solve for India” mentorship boot camp, where the founders and their teams spent four days in one-on-one consults with experts from Google and mentors from the industry to solve critical product and growth challenges.

Bringing the best of Google to Indian start-ups, Google has announced Launchpad Accelerator India—a new comprehensive mentorship programme, tailored exclusively for start-ups based in India, deploying Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence to build solutions for India’s local needs.

Roy Glasberg, Global Launchpad founder, Google, said, “India has the appetite to build entrepreneurs of the future and we are proud to announce a focussed programme for the next wave of Indian entrepreneurs, who are using new technologies to solve for India’s needs. Google has worked with start-ups across India who are using advanced technologies such as AI/ML to tackle everything from Agri-Tech to Language Web, Healthcare and Transportation. With the dedicated India-only Launchpad Accelerator programme, we will be able to build a bridge between start-ups and the industry ecosystem; and support them to drive innovation in the India market.”

Applications for the first class is open until July 31, and the first class will start in September 2018. Start-ups will need to meet the following criteria to be considered for the Launchpad Accelerator India mentoring program: Be a technology start-up, be based in India, have preferably at least raised seed funding, build a solution that addresses a real challenge of the country, and use advanced technology like AI/ML to power the solution.