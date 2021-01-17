Hurry up! SpiceJet’s Rs 899, IndiGo’s Rs 877 bumper ticket sale ends today

Indigo is charging a change/cancellation fee of Rs 500 on the first change for travel during the travel period.

If you are planning a vacation later this year, today is the last day to save on your flight tickets as the sale of budget carriers including SpiceJet and Indigo is ending today. While SpiceJet’s Book Befikar Sale is offering seats at a special fare of Rs 899 with zero change or cancellation fee on domestic sectors, the Big Fat Indigo sale has all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 877 on select domestic sectors for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021. Vistara, the joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had also offered special fares started at Rs 1,299 all-inclusive earlier this month for travel during April and September period.

SpiceJet is also offering a free flight voucher equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs 1,000 per customer, per flight. Moreover, flyers can also book their preferred seat for flat Rs 149 and meals at Rs 249. SpiceJet is also providing its SpiceMax service at flat Rs 799 that included priority services, complimentary meals, and seats with extra legroom. For Indigo flyers, the company is charging a change/cancellation fee of Rs 500 on the first change for travel during the travel period. It is offering 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 on all fares using HSBC Credit Card and 12 per cent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on easy 12 months EMI using IndusInd Credit Card.

As domestic aviation looks to gradually recover from the Covid impact with around 57 per cent likely revenue growth in FY22 because of likely higher passenger traffic, the domestic sector’s net losses may decline to Rs 14,600 crore, according to a PTI report citing rating agency ICRA. This is down from an estimated net loss of Rs 21,000 crore this fiscal. However, the agency had maintained its ‘negative’ credit outlook for the country’s aviation sector. ICRA sees debt levels to stay high in 2020-21 and 2021-22 while the sector may need an investment of Rs 35,000 crore – 37,000 crore during 2020-21 and 2022-23.