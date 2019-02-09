Huracan Evo — the newest generation of Lamborghini cars

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 4:24 AM

Italian super sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini, which launched the Huracán Evo priced Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom) in India on Thursday, expects sales to grow around 60% this year in the country—which it sees breaking into its top-15 global markets in the next 3-4 years. Lamborghini had sold 45 units in India in 2018, up from 26 units in 2017. Globally, the company sold 5,750 units in 2018, while in the Asia Pacific region it sold 1,301 units, up from 1,000 units in 2017.

Sharad Agarwal, head, Lamborghini India, said, “If we look at our 2018 achievement, keeping 2016 as base, then we should look at achieving three-fold in 2019. It means that, on the base of 2018, we should be growing at a rate of 55-60%.”

The company had launched the Urus super sport SUV last year. “It will be the first full year of the Urus, and now with the Huracán Evo, we will gain volumes in the super sports car segment,” he added. India is the first market globally where the Huracán Evo has been launched, after its recent unveil in Bahrain.

The Huracán Evo is the newest generation of Lamborghini cars, incorporating new vehicle dynamic control. It is powered by the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine, with titanium intake valves and refined lightweight exhaust system.

The engine generates maximum output of 640bhp with 600Nm of torque, and it can accelerate the car from 0-100kph in just 2.9 seconds and from 0-200kph in 9 seconds. Braking from 100kph to a complete stop can be achieved in 31.9 metres, and the car has a top speed of 325kph. It has a distinctive Lamborghini design—the new front bumper gives the car a low, assertive personality, and the enlarged air intakes feature the upsilon shape that is inherent in the Lamborghini design DNA.

(With inputs from PTI)

