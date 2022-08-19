HUL to expand cleaning product portfolio for commercial use

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever is expanding its portfolio of Domex, Surf and Comfort to include products like glass cleaners, air fresheners, degreasers, kitchen hygiene products like dishwasher chemicals, food contact safe surface sanitisers, kitchen sanitisers, laundry care detergent and fabric conditioners for commercial use.

The products are being offered at an affordable price and would tap into food services, hospitality, laundrettes, offices, and schools, according to a press release from the company.

HUL has a separate channel known as Unilever Professional, through which it offers products for commercial use to education facilities, hospitality industry, fitness centres, care facilities, manufacturing sites, public restrooms and other establishments.

Unilever Professional was launched in 2018.

Apart from expanding the portfolio, it will launch a digital distribution channel through its website to reach small operators in India.

The business will also address accessibility issues in how instructions are communicated on product packs. Poor working conditions, lower pay and societal perceptions make the job of a cleaner less attractive, and it is even tougher for the female workforce. Yet the need for professional cleaning requires an understanding of processes and the right application knowledge of cleaning chemicals, the company said.

Unilever Professional plans to address this issue by making the portfolio simple yet effective and making the guidelines accessible digitally. With this, it aims to make professional cleaning chemicals accessible to all, the press release said.