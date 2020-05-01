HUL says impulse buying to take a hit; lockdown has changed consumer demand pattern

Indian arm of Unilever — HUL — expects that the lockdown will have a near term impact on impulse buying.

FMCG major HUL’s fiscal fourth quarter (January-March) results yesterday showed that the spread of coronavirus dealt a blow to the business from mid-March and also led to scaling down of operations after national lockdown. However, there is an upsurge in demand for certain products. Indian arm of Unilever — HUL — expects that the lockdown will have a near term impact on impulse buying. “Demand patterns are changing, and we are likely to see an upswing in categories like health, hygiene and nutrition. In the near term, we are also likely to see some adverse impact on discretionary categories and out of home channels,” the company said. To cater to the changing demand, HUL said that it already has products in the pipeline.

Key takeaways from the Q4 results

HUL’s domestic consumer growth has declined by 9% with a slip of 7% in underlying volume growth.

Unilever’s Indian arm has reported EBITDA margin reduction by 40 bps. The same has slipped by 160 bps on a comparable basis.

HUL’s profit after tax (PAT) has also taken a hit by 1%. “In this challenging economic context, HUL performance has been competitive with corporate market share gains,” it said.

Domestic consumer growth is at 2% in the last financial year with underlying volume growth of 2%.

HUL’s EBITDA margin improved by 100 bps on a comparable basis. PAT (bei) grew by 11% to Rs 6743 crore and PAT at Rs 6738 crore was up by 12%.

With the company currently operating at about 70% of its levels, it has put the production of daily essential items such sanitizers, handwash etc in focus. Calling coronavirus lockdown the biggest challenge the company has seen, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director said: “COVID-19 is perhaps the biggest challenge for us both from the lens of sustaining lives as well as livelihoods”.

Meanwhile, the company has completed the merger with GSKCH and iconic brands such as Horlicks and Boost are now under HUL.