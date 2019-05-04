HUL reports 14 per cent rise in Q4 net at Rs 1,538 crore

Published: May 4, 2019 1:25:42 AM

Talking about the outlook, Mehta said that they are optimistic and the medium outlook stays positive. “We think that bounce back of demand will be quicker,” he added.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased 13% to `2,321 crore, which was below the estimates while margin was at 23.3%.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday missed analysts estimates by reporting a 14% year-on-year increase in its net profit at `1,538 crore during the January-March quarter. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was at `1,611 crore. Revenue during the quarter increased 8.94% to `9,809 crore, again below estimates.

Volume for the quarter grew 7% in line with estimates. Domestic consumer growth stood at 9%, the company said.
Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, while commenting on the slowdown in demand, said: “Near-term market growth has moderated given macroeconomic indicators. We still delivered a strong quarter despite the moderation in rural growth which is now at par with the urban growth.”

The macroeconomic factors that played a crucial role in reducing the demand are a slowdown of GDP, agriculture income being lower and the liquidity crunch. “We believe all these factors led to a fall in the consumer confidence in the rural market and, thus, we see this moderation in the market,” said Srinivas Phatak, chief financial officer, HUL.

The home care segment’s revenue saw the strongest growth among other divisions, at 13% y-o-y, with margin growth of 18% y-o-y in Q4FY19. Personal care saw growth of 7% y-o-y, and food and refreshment segment saw revenue growth of 13% y-o-y.

