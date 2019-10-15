HUL remains skeptical about rural demand even after Q2; says, trusts govt to improve agrarian wages

Indian companies have been reeling under a demand slowdown for close to nine months now owing to various reasons.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited remained sceptical about the revival of rural demand in the near future despite posting a double-digit profit rise on-year. “The near-term outlook for demand especially in rural India remains challenging,” HUL said announcing its Q2 results. However, the company has put hopes in the government to improve rural incomes as the same is likely to spur demand for FMCG companies. Despite the slowdown in Indian consumer goods industry and acknowledging the “short-term challenges”, the British-Dutch company is bullish about the potential of the FMCG segment and said that it is “well-positioned” to leverage the same.

Indian companies have been reeling under a demand slowdown for close to nine months now owing to various reasons including liquidity crunch, unemployment, low rural income and a general downbeat in consumer sentiment. However, HUL said that the various measures announced by the government and the apex bank body will likely spur investment and improve liquidity.

As India has seen an economic slowdown this year, fast-moving consumer goods makers have also been a victim of the same as they witnessed sluggish sales growth. However, for HUL, certain categories have helped lever the sales including the recent launch in fabric wash category called Love & Care. “Household Care continued its growth momentum helped by up-gradation and increase in penetration,” HUL said. The company also did well in the skincare segment with double-digit growth and said that Ice cream and Frozen Desserts categories saw a “robust growth trajectory”.

Major takeaways from Q2 result