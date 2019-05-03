HUL Q4 net profit up 14% on year to Rs 1,538; firm announces final dividend of Rs 13 per share

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday reported 13.8 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 1,538 crore for Q4FY19. The company had posted Rs 1,351 in profit in the corresponding quarter last year. \u00a0ET Now poll had estimated the country\u2019s largest fast-moving consumer goods firm to post Rs 1,617 crore profit. The revenue for the given quarter surged by 8.94 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,808 crore as against Rs 9,003 crore in the March quarter of FY18, the company said in a regulatory filing. Also read: Cognizant slashes full-year growth outlook; Q1 net income tumbles 15 per cent The EBITDA for Q4 improved to Rs 2,321 crore as against Rs 2,048 crore in the same period of the last year. The margin increased to 23.3 per cent in the March quarter of 2019 as against 22.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company posted a 7 per cent rise in volume for the quarter, the company said in an exchange filing. The domestic consumer growth was recorded at 9 per cent, the company said in a BSE filing. In sector wise terms, HUL posted 13 per cent revenue rise in home care, 7.3 per cent in perosnal care and 10.4 per cent in foods and refreshment on year-on-year basis. The firm also announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share. The company delivered a robust performance for the fourth quarter of 2019, even as despite some sluggishness was seen in rural market growth, said Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta. The company\u2019s focus on leading the market development and making core robust has helped in producing good results, he added. Srinivas Phatak, CFO, HUL said that some moderation has been seen in the growth rates due to macro factors. The consumer demand is healthy, he added. Meanwhile, HUL stock closed the day at Rs 1,690.65, down 32.90, or 1.91 per cent on BSE.