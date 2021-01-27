  • MORE MARKET STATS

HUL Q3 net up 18.8 pc at Rs 1,938 crore; sales rise 20.3 pc to Rs 11,969 crore

By: |
January 27, 2021 5:35 PM

Its sales during the quarter increased 20.26 per cent to Rs 11,969 crore, as against Rs 9,953 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL's total expenses too rose 21.65 per cent to Rs 9,548 crore in Q3 FY2020-21 compared to Rs 7,849 in the year-ago period.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,938 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,631 crore in the October-December quarter previous fiscal.
Its sales during the quarter increased 20.26 per cent to Rs 11,969 crore, as against Rs 9,953 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

HUL’s total expenses too rose 21.65 per cent to Rs 9,548 crore in Q3 FY2020-21 compared to Rs 7,849 in the year-ago period.

“Our consumer-relevant innovations, market development and execution excellence have enabled us to drive broad-based growth across our categories in the December quarter.

“I am particularly pleased with the performance of our Nutrition business and with the recovery in the discretionary segments of our portfolio; these are structurally attractive and offer immense growth potential,” HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said.

He further noted that the near-term demand outlook is improving.

“We expect to see a revival in urban while rural should continue to do well. Inflationary pressures are building up in select commodities and we will manage them judiciously. I am confident that we are very well positioned to capture the growth opportunities and accelerate momentum,” he added.

Shares of HUL on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,390.75 on BSE, down 0.87 per cent from the previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. HUL Q3 net up 18.8 pc at Rs 1938 crore sales rise 20.3 pc to Rs 11969 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Carl Pei’s next consumer tech company is literally called ‘Nothing’
2EDEN Renewables India secures $165 million finance for 450-MW solar project
3Bank of Baroda Q3 profit at Rs 1,159 cr