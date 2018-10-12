HUL Q2 net profit rises 19.5% to Rs 1,525 crore; key figures in a nutshell

HUL revenues too jumped 11.45% on year to Rs 9,138 crore as against Rs 8,199 crore in the year-ago period.

FMCG behemoth HUL (Hindustan Unilever) has reported a 19.51% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore, beating analyst estimates. A CNBC TV18 analyst poll had estimated a net profit at Rs 1,452 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,276 crore during the comparable period previous fiscal. Revenues too jumped 11.45% on year to Rs 9,138 crore as against Rs 8,199 crore in the year-ago period. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth. Anticipating robust Q2 numbers, HUL shares closed nearly 3% up this afternoon on NSE. We take a closer look, and bring you key figures in a nutshell.

Also read: Share market HIGHLIGHTS: Fantastic Friday! Sensex, Nifty end 2% higher; post biggest one-day gain in two years

HUL Q2 net profit beats estimates; key figures in a nutshell