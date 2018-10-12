HUL Q2 net profit rises 19.5% to Rs 1,525 crore; key figures in a nutshell

FMCG behemoth HUL (Hindustan Unilever) has reported a 19.51% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore, beating analyst estimates. A CNBC TV18 analyst poll had estimated a net profit at Rs 1,452 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,276 crore during the comparable period previous fiscal. Revenues too jumped 11.45% on year to Rs 9,138 crore as against Rs 8,199 crore in the year-ago period. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth. Anticipating robust Q2 numbers, HUL shares closed nearly 3% up this afternoon on NSE. We take a closer look, and bring you key figures in a nutshell.
HUL Q2 net profit beats estimates; key figures in a nutshell
- HUL reported a net profit of Rs 1,525 crore, implying a rise of 19.51% on year.
- The total revenues of HUL came in at Rs 9,138 crore, implying 11.45% rise on year.
- Domestic Consumer Growth was 12% with Underlying Volume Growth at 10%. EBITDA margin was up 160 bps.
- The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 9 per share for the year ending 31st March 2019.
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs. 2019 Crores was up by 20%.
- Company MD Sanjiv Mehta said: “We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter and
also for the half year. Our focus on strengthening the core, leading market development and driving excellence in execution has enabled us to deliver competitive and profitable growth.”