HUL Q1 Profit jumps 11% to Rs 2,289 crore, beats estimates; revenue rises 19.5%, EBIDTA margin at 23.3%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported an 11.06 per cent on-year jump in profit after tax at Rs 2,289 crore compared with Rs 2,061 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues from operations jumped 19.48 per cent on-year to Rs 14,016 crore compared with Rs 11,730 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin at 23.2% “remained healthy despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds”, the company said. The FMCG major logged a 6 per cent volume growth for the quarter. HUL shares rose half a per cent ahead of Q1 earnings announced to end at Rs 2,568 on NSE.

The company said in its release that it continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares. Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 23.2 per cent, despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds. HUL’s Home Care segment delivered 30 per cent growth driven by strong performance in Fabric Wash and Household Care. Both categories grew in high double-digits, with all parts of the portfolio performing well, it said. The Beauty & Personal Care segment reported growth of 17 per cent, led by strong performance in the premium portfolio.

Analysts at domestic brokerage firms estimated that HUL’s revenue will rise 12-15%. On volumes, analysts had a mixed view as Motilal Oswal expected a 2% on-year domestic volume growth, on the back of a high base of last year. Meanwhile ICICI Direct projected 4% volume growth. Analysts also predicted a 120-140 basis point cut in EBITDA margins of HUL as inflation continues to hurt the books.