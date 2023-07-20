scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

HUL posts Q1FY24 profit rise of 6.9% at Rs 2,556 crore, misses estimates

HUL posted the profit growth during Q1 on a gradual recovery in the FMCG industry despite operating in a challenging environment.

Written by Tanya Krishna
HUL, Hindustan Unilever, Q1FY24 results, quarter results, revenue, profit, volume growth, FMCG
HUL posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2,556 crore, up 6.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,391 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Image: Reuters

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2,556 crore, up 6.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,391 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, missing estimates. HUL posted the profit growth during Q1 on a gradual recovery in the FMCG industry despite operating in a challenging environment. It clocked a total income of Rs 15,679 crore, up 6.2 per cent as against Rs 14,757 crore during the first quarter of FY23. According to CNBC TV18, HUL was expected to post the first quarter profit at Rs 2,620 crore and revenue at Rs 15,450 crore. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 17:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS