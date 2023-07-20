HUL posts Q1FY24 profit rise of 6.9% at Rs 2,556 crore, misses estimates

HUL posted the profit growth during Q1 on a gradual recovery in the FMCG industry despite operating in a challenging environment.

HUL posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2,556 crore, up 6.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,391 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Image: Reuters

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2,556 crore, up 6.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 2,391 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, missing estimates. HUL posted the profit growth during Q1 on a gradual recovery in the FMCG industry despite operating in a challenging environment. It clocked a total income of Rs 15,679 crore, up 6.2 per cent as against Rs 14,757 crore during the first quarter of FY23. According to CNBC TV18, HUL was expected to post the first quarter profit at Rs 2,620 crore and revenue at Rs 15,450 crore.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram