HUL makes key changes in its management committee

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday appointed Madhusudhan Rao as executive director (beauty & well being and personal care) and Deepak Subramanian as executive director (home care) as part of the overhaul of the company’s management committee.

Rao takes over from Priya Nair who will move into her new global role as chief marketing officer for beauty & well being. Subramanian will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who is moving on from HUL to pursue an external opportunity.

Rao, who is currently executive vice president (home and hygiene), Unilever joined the company in 1991. With over 30 years in the company, he has worked varied roles in marketing, customer development and brand development across geographies.



Subramanian is currently vice president (home care), South-East Asia/ANZ (SEAA) & global head, Fabric Enhancers. He joined HUL in 1995 as a management trainee, and from being the marketing manager for Kissan in India and the regional brand director for Vitality Foods, he moved on to become the vice president for foods & refreshment for Central & Eastern Europe.



Commenting on the appointments, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said, “I am delighted to welcome Madhusudhan and Deepak to the HUL Management Committee. Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever’s high science and technology credentials. Deepak has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth.”