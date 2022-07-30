HUL cuts prices of Lux bundle pack

By Kritika Arora

Fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever has reduced the prices of soap Lux bundle pack by 11% in the last few days. The price of Lux bundle pack with bars of 100 grams used to cost Rs 140 earlier, but now the price has been reduced to Rs 124, according to dealers.

This is the first time HUL has reduced price of a product after effecting regular price increases across products in the last few months.

Dealers said that the Lux bundle pack, a running product, earlier used to have 5 bar of 100 grams each and its price was Rs 160, making one bar cost Rs 32. Two-three months ago, the bundle pack size was reduced to 4 bars of 100 grams each and cost Rs 140. One bar then cost Rs 35. However, now the packs cost Rs 124, wherein one bar now costs Rs 31.

HUL did not respond to FE’s query on the subject till the time of going to the press.

In April-June quarter alone, the company had increased prices of its products by 12% across categories to pass on the spike in input cost to customers as the raw material cost surged 20% during the quarter.

FMCG companies have seen their input cost escalate for over a year due to increase in palm oil, crude oil prices which in turn leads to increase in packaging and transportation cost. However, in the last few weeks, palm and crude oil prices dropped around 20% due to surge in supply of palm oil from key exporting countries like Indonesia and Malaysia and lowering of demand for crude.

Palm oil is a key ingredient for FMCG companies as it is used in making food products, detergents, to soaps and cosmetics.

Nevertheless, HUL had mentioned during its April-June earnings that it would continue to take price increases in the near term as the September quarter would see impact of higher commodity prices in books for the inventory that already has been booked by the company.

However it had also mentioned that since there is softening in commodity prices like that of palm and crude oil and if the prices remain the way they are or taper further, the positive impact of it would be seen from December quarter onwards.

In July, HUL increased prices of certain products in 2-7% range, according to dealers.

The company increased prices of Pears bundle pack (3×75 gm) to Rs 162 from Rs 152, Dove soap to Rs 152 from Rs 148, Vim bar price increased to Rs 30 from Rs 29.

Prices of Surf Excel 250 gm price also increased to Rs 37 from Rs 35, Surf Excel 1/2 kg price increased to Rs 73 from Rs 70, and Rin 1 kg price increased to Rs 99 from Rs 92, dealers said.