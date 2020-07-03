HUL confirms ‘Fair and Lovely’ to be renamed ‘Glow and Lovely’

HUL also said besides the word ‘fair’, the company will also drop words like ‘lightening’ and ‘whitening’ from its communication of these products.

HUL on Thursday confirmed the company is renaming its popular skincare cream Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely. The move comes after the company decided to drop the word ‘fair’ from ‘Fair and Lovely’ brand following social media criticism after the #blacklivesmatter protests in the US.

This is part of the company’s rebranding efforts to highlight a more inclusive approach towards the concept of beauty, HUL said. The company further said over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.

Additionally, the men’s range of Fair & Lovely will also be called ‘Glow & Handsome’ now on. Many brands have been undertaking steps to present this more inclusive idea of beauty and rebranding their products to project that.

“Taking forward the brand’s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and we expect to change the name in the next few months,” Hindustan Unilever (HUL) had said in a statement last month.

However, the social media seems unsatisfied with just the dropping of the word ‘fair’ as the product will continue to be sold as a fairness cream.