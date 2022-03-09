HUL announces management rejig; appoints new heads for home and beauty businesses

HUL elevated Madhusudhan Rao as the executive director for beauty, wellbeing and personal care segment of the company; Priya Nair as the global chief marketing office for the category and Deepak Subramanian as executive director for the home care business at the company.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced key appointments to its management committee. Madhusudhan Rao will now be the executive director for the beauty, wellbeing and personal care segment of the company, replacing Priya Nair who has been elevated to global chief marketing office for the category. Similarly, Deepak Subramanian will be appointed as executive director for the home care business at HUL, taking over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue external opportunities.

Madhusudhan Rao has been associated with HUL since 1991 and is currently working as executive vice president for home and hygiene segment at the firm. “In his current role, Rao helped shape the home and hygiene category as a successful business with a distinctive high-performance culture,” the company said in a statement. During his 30+ years in the company, he worked across roles including marketing, customer development and brand development.

Meanwhile, Deepak Subramanian had joined HUL in 1995 as a management trainee, currently working as vice president for home care segment for South-East Asia / ANZ (SEAA) regions & global head, fabric enhancers. “In his current role leading home care for SEAA, Subramanian significantly improved the profitability of the business, whilst strengthening top-line growth. In his global role, he helped transform the fabric enhancers category by driving innovations and re-positioning the brands to have more social impact,” HUL said.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, “I am delighted to welcome Madhusudhan and Deepak to the HUL Management Committee. Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever’s high science and technology credentials. Deepak has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth. He has demonstrated superior business acumen in building new categories, primarily in start-up business verticals.”

Talking about Priya Nair’s contribution to the business, Sanjiv Mehta said, “She has been an active champion for building future skills and experimentation, and has led several path-breaking marketing initiatives such as the Kan Khajura Tesan.”

Earlier in February, HUL had announced the separation of the positions of chairman of the board and the chief executive officer & managing director (CEO & MD), and had appointed former CEO Nitin Paranjpe as new chairman of the Indian unit and Sanjiv Mehta remained the CEO and MD of the company.