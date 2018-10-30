Huge setback for Tata Steel abroad! EU launches in-depth probe into its merger with Germany steel firm; here’s why

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 10:18 PM

The European Union on Tuesday launched an in-depth probe into the proposed creation of a joint venture between Tata Steel of India and Germany's ThyssenKrupp, saying it could reduce competition.

tata steel, Tata Steel abroad, Germany steel firm, European Commission, ThyssenKrupp“At this stage, the commission is concerned that, following the transaction, customers would face a reduced choice in suppliers, as well as higher prices,” the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said in a statement.

The European Union on Tuesday launched an in-depth probe into the proposed creation of a joint venture between Tata Steel of India and Germany's ThyssenKrupp, saying it could reduce competition. "At this stage, the commission is concerned that, following the transaction, customers would face a reduced choice in suppliers, as well as higher prices," the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said in a statement.

(More details are awaited.)

