Huge response! UP’s 550 MW solar tender oversubscribed

By: | Updated: November 28, 2018 5:35 AM

Uttar Pradesh government’s tender calling for bids for 550 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power received a huge response with as many as eight developers submitting bids for 795 MW.

Speaking to FE, an official of UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the nodal agency, said that while Mahoba Solar (Adani) has emerged as the largest bidder by bidding for 250 MW (5*50 MW), Bastille Power hasbid for 140 MW (2*70 MW). Tata Power and Giriraj have both bid for 100 MW, NTPC has bid for 85 MW. Sukhbir Agro and Jakson each have bid for 50 MW and Vijay Printing Press has bid for 20 MW.

UPNEDA had invited online bids for procurement of 550 MW of grid connected solar PV capacity through tariff based competitive bidding in October. After scrutinising the bids on technical grounds, UPNEDA will conduct the financial bidding in about a week’s time.

UPPCL chairman Alok Kumar said: “Despite the state government fixing Rs 3.10 per Kwh as the upper tariff ceiling for this tender, we have received such a huge response from developers. Coming at a time when even the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is finding it difficult to find participants for its tenders even after multiple postponements and amendments, it vindicates the state’s stand that despite fixing a lower upper tariff ceiling, it is reasonable enough for developers to do business in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

UPNEDA had in July this year annulled the e-bid for the procurement of 1000 MW solar power, as it felt that the tariffs received were very steep. It had then re-invited bids for procurement of 500 MW solar power in the first tranche, which had also got a good response. This is the second tranche of the bid.

