Huge opportunity for investors: MS Sahoo

Given the large size of the Indian economy, there will continue to be a steady flow of distressed assets for resolution under IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India chairman MS Sahoo said on Thursday. There is a lot of opportunity for both domestic and foreign investors to acquire viable distressed assets at “attractive prices”, Sahoo said at a virtual meet organised industry body Ficci.

Till June 2020, as many as 250 cases have been resolved under the IBC process, one third which were in deep distress, Sahoo said. “Besides rescuing these companies, creditors have recovered nearly 200% of liquidation value. In any other process, they could have recovered only 100% of liquidation value and these companies could

have died.”