HUDCO Q2 net profit down 19 pc at Rs 370.40 cr

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 370.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its profit stood at Rs 457.25 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income also fell to Rs 1,745.62 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,865.50 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.