  • MORE MARKET STATS

HUDCO Q2 net profit down 19 pc at Rs 370.40 cr

By: |
November 11, 2021 6:02 PM

The total income also fell to Rs 1,745.62 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,865.50 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its profit stood at Rs 457.25 crore in the year-ago period. (Representative image)Its profit stood at Rs 457.25 crore in the year-ago period. (Representative image)

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 370.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its profit stood at Rs 457.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Related News

The total income also fell to Rs 1,745.62 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,865.50 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. HUDCO Q2 net profit down 19 pc at Rs 370.40 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WhatsApp rolls out new privacy feature, UI for Android beta users, says report
2NHPC Net up nearly 7 pc to Rs 1,387 cr in Sept qtr
3WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How to use messaging app on laptop without any internet on phone