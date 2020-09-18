  • MORE MARKET STATS

Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India

By: |
September 18, 2020 10:36 PM

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India.

IHuawei said imges in the creative pay homage to key cultural icons of India, celebrating the diverse culture of this ancient nation

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India. The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country. “Huawei launched advertisements reiterating to be ‘As Committed As Ever’ to India’s digital journey. The commitment, supported by its three business groups, focuses on its vision of building a strong Digital India,” according to a statement.

It added that the images in the creative pay homage to key cultural icons of India, celebrating the diverse culture of this ancient nation. “Along with the advertisements, Huawei India will also release a video narrating its two-decade dynamic journey in the country.”

Related News

Huawei started a direct presence in India 20 years ago with the launch of its research and development centre in Bengaluru. “As an ICT (information and communication technology) global leader, we have brought our expertise to help the Indian ecosystem grow and integrate it into the global value chain for a self-reliant India,” Huawei Chief Executive Officer David Li said in a statement.

He added that the 20 years are testimony to Huawei’s commitment to deliver secure networks, creating jobs and contributing to India’s economic growth. “Huawei is with India, for India,” Li said.

The company commemorated the occasion with a new 20-year anniversary logo. “Its colours are inspired by India’s national bird, the peacock, while the flowing lines and swirl of myriad hues of the ‘Zero-0’ symbolise India’s essence  unity in diversity of cultures, ethnicity and people, a dynamic nation perpetually evolving and growing,” the statement said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1South Indian Bank cuts MCLR by 0.05% across tenors
2Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S India pre-orders start September 22; here’s where you can reserve your unit
3Paytm now back on Play Store, apparently it wasn’t banned for violating Google’s gambling policies